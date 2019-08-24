Hírességek kérik a brazil elnököt, hogy lépjen fel az Amazonasban pusztító tűz ellen
Idén rekordméretű tüzek pusztítanak az Amazonas őserdeiben, ami köszönhető a száraz időjárásnak, és a helyi farmereknek, akik Jair Bolsonaro nyilatkozatain felbátorodva meggondolatlanul gyújtanak tüzeket.
Hírességek posztjaikban kérik a brazil elnököt, változtasson a hozzáállásán és segítsen, nemcsak az országán, hanem az egész világon is.
Madonna az imádkozás mellett arra is kéri rajongóit, hogy a saját környezetükben is tegyenek a klímaváltozás ellen.
The Fires Are Raging and The Amazonia continues to burn.........This is a devastation to Brazil—to the indigenous people who live there and the-plant and animal species that make this the most important bio-diverse Forest!!! President Bolsonaro please change your policies and help not only your country but the entire planet. No economic development is more important than protecting this land. 🙏🏼 we need to WAKE -UP!! The future of the rainforest affects the future of the world! 🌎🌏🌍 #prayforamazonia #amazonrainforest #brazil #wakeup
Leonardo DiCaprio egy amazonasi csoport támogatására kéri a követőit instagram posztjában:
#Regram #RG @rainforestalliance: The lungs of the Earth are in flames. 🔥 The Brazilian Amazon—home to 1 million Indigenous people and 3 million species—has been burning for more than two weeks straight. There have been 74,000 fires in the Brazilian Amazon since the beginning of this year—a staggering 84% increase over the same period last year (National Institute for Space Research, Brazil). Scientists and conservationists attribute the accelerating deforestation to President Jair Bolsonaro, who issued an open invitation to loggers and farmers to clear the land after taking office in January. The largest rainforest in the world is a critical piece of the global climate solution. Without the Amazon, we cannot keep the Earth’s warming in check. The Amazon needs more than our prayers. So what can YOU do? ✔ As an emergency response, donate to frontline Amazon groups working to defend the forest. ✔ Consider becoming a regular supporter of the Rainforest Alliance’s community forestry initiatives across the world’s most vulnerable tropical forests, including the Amazon; this approach is by far the most effective defense against deforestation and natural forest fires, but it requires deep, long-term collaboration between the communities and the public and private sectors. ✔ Stay on top of this story and keep sharing posts, tagging news agencies and influencers. ✔ Be a conscious consumer, taking care to support companies committed to responsible supply chains. Eliminate or reduce consumption of beef; cattle ranching is one of the primary drivers of Amazon deforestation. ✔ When election time comes, VOTE for leaders who understand the urgency of our climate crisis and are willing to take bold action—including strong governance and forward-thinking policy. #RainforestAlliance #SaveTheAmazon #PrayForAmazonia #AmazonRainforest #ActOnClimate #ForestsResist #ClimateCrisis 📸: @mohsinkazmitakespictures / Windy.com
Twitteren a pusztító tűz miatt részvétet érzők a #PrayforAmazonia hashtag-gel fejezhetik ki együttérzésüket. Olyan hírességek is írtak az Amazonas tragédiája miatt, mint például Kylie Jenner, Miley Cyrus, vagy Christiano Ronaldo.
The Amazon Rainforest produces more than 20% of the world’s oxygen and its been burning for the past 3 weeks. It’s our responsibility to help to save our planet. #prayforamazonia pic.twitter.com/83bNL5a37Q— Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) August 22, 2019
Az erdőtüzekről bővebben ebben a cikkünkben olvashat.
via CNN
