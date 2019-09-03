Komoly megdöbbenést okozott a reptéren, hogy az egyik utas egy póniló
Amerikában nagy hagyománya van a segítőállatoknak, tavaly komoly botrány volt abból, hogy egy nő terápiás páváját nem engedték fel az egyik repülőgépre. Ezek azok az állatok, amelyek orvosi vagy pszichoterápiás kezelés keretében a mindennapi életben segítenek a rászorulóknak, és egyes országokban külön szabályok vonatkoznak rájuk. A polgári légiközlekedésre vonatkozó amerikai szövetségi előírások lehetővé teszik ezeknek az állatoknak a felvitelét a repülők utasterébe.
A napokban pedig egy póni keltett feltűnést egy American Airlines járaton, a közösségi médiában több poszt is született a Chichagóból Omahába utazó lóról.
“At this time we would like to begin boarding with any active duty military, families traveling with children under the age of 3, and horses...” @AmericanAir @LilNasX @barstoolsports @BarstoolILLSt @realslimshanny @UNITEDA1RLINES @billyraycyrus @SouthwestAir @TSA @Kat103Omaha pic.twitter.com/qVRLCH4IFc— Evan Nowak (@ecnowak) 2019. augusztus 30.
Az is kiderült, hogy az állatot Flirtynek hívják, és a tulajdonosa depresszióban és poszttraumás stressz zavarban szenved, és allergiás a kutyákra, ezért választott magának egy pónit segítőállatnak.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Here are some pictures from our trip, yesterday! The plans ended up changing a bit and we flew to Chicago instead of NYC. This enabled me to see an aunt whom I haven't seen for a few years, so that was lovely! I have to say how impressed I am with how Flirty did on this trip. She took it all in stride like a pro. Once we achieved cruising altitude, she stood quietly and even took a nap! She managed the takeoff and landing pretty well, though she did have to work hard to keep her balance. She stood patiently as we waited for flights, and put up with lots of people crowding around to ask us questions. I learned a lot from this trip. I found out that it's important to make sure that I board early so I have maneuvering space to back Flirty in - she prefers standing with her butt against the side of the plane. I think she felt a bit claustrophobic when lack of maneuvering space forced me to lead her into our seats on the first flight. For the second flight, we boarded first so I had room to maneuver her and back her into our seats. I learned that she trusts me a lot and followed me up and down the ramps, and stepped up into the plane without hesitating at all. I also learned that I'm going to continue traveling by car and save flying for emergency situations. The airport here is smaller, so the planes are also smaller and don't have fixed bulkheads, they just have curtains for the "bulkheads" that separate first class from coach. As a result, Flirty was basically bumping the back of the last first class seats throughout the taxiing and takeoff, until we reached cruising altitude and she could settle in and take a nap. I know that annoyed the passengers sitting in those seats (my apologies to you folks, I didn't realize this would be an issue). It's also easier on Flirty to be able to stop and walk at various points during the road trip, versus standing around and airport and then standing in somewhat cramped space on the plane. All in all, it was a great experience, though. The people we met at the airport were all very kind and most people thought it was neat that service horses existed and could fly. The staff in particular at both airports was phenomenal.
Az emberek egyébként imádták, és a beszámolók szerint Flirty nagyon jól viselte az utazást.
Rovataink a Facebookon