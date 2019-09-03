“At this time we would like to begin boarding with any active duty military, families traveling with children under the age of 3, and horses...” @AmericanAir @LilNasX @barstoolsports @BarstoolILLSt @realslimshanny @UNITEDA1RLINES @billyraycyrus @SouthwestAir @TSA @Kat103Omaha pic.twitter.com/qVRLCH4IFc