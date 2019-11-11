Egészen egyedi módon tisztelgett apja előtt Gina Schumacher
Michael Schumacher mindkét gyereke versenyszerűen sportol: a már a Forma-2-ig (illetve F1-tesztig) jutó fiát, Micket szélesebb körben ismerik, lánya, Gina pedig díjlovagol.
A hétvégén, egy olaszországi versenyen egészen különleges módon tisztelgett apja előtt: a lovát Ferrari-versenyautónak öltöztette, ő maga pedig Ferrari-overallban, a kobakot apja bukósisakjára cserélve versenyzett. Sőt, a ló még egy hátsó szárnyat is kapott.
Freestyle here Italy 🇮🇹 what a fun evening and great way to end our show season in Europe! I am very thankful for all my family and friends that support me so much! Without you it wouldn’t have been possible! Big thank you! 🥰 My horse was so good, he didn’t care about all the noise and the very fancy spoiler ❤️ Lilbelicimo Wimp BB ❤️✨
