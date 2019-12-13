Az Urechis unicinctus vagyis sokkal szórakoztatóbb nevén a koreai péniszhal igazából nem hal, meg nem is pénisz, hanem egy kolbászalakú féreg, de ez nem akadályozza meg, hogy szakértő kezekben is tökhülyén nézzen ki. Vagy abban, hogy több ezer másik péniszféreggel együtt Kalifornia partjaira, pontosabban a Drakes Beach nevű partszakaszra sodródjon, és úgy nézzen ki tőlük az óceánpart, mint valami Cronenberg-horrorfilmben, mint az a fenti képen is látható. Így néznek ki ezek az állatok mozgás közben, mutatok egy videót, amit nekem eszem ágában sincsen elindítani. (Bay Nature)