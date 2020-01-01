Itt egy újabb fotó az angol királyi család legifjabb tagjáról
Őszinte leszek, soha nem értettem, hogy mi értelme van híres emberek gyerekeit nézegetni, meg mi ebben a nagy szám, de a műfaj szerelmeseinek bizonyára nagy hír, hogy újabb fotó került ki Archie-ról, a királyi család legfiatalabb tagjáról, amit a sussex-i hercegi pár Instagramján posztolt képösszeállításban rejtettek el.
“Wishing you all a very Happy New Year and thanking you for your continued support! We’ve loved meeting so many of you from around the world and can’t wait to meet many more of you next year. We hope 2020 brings each of you health and continued happiness.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex Special thanks to Chris Martin and @Coldplay for allowing us to use one of their songs Photo and video * SussexRoyal Thanks to PA for additional images and footage
