  • Kovács Bálint
    Belföld

    A koronavírus-világjárványról a legtöbbeknek valószínűleg nem a megható és szép pillanatok jutnak eszébe, de azért néha ilyenekre is sor kerül. Azt például korábban biztosan kevesen gondolták volna, hogy egy iskola tanárai, irodai dolgozói, takarítói, szakácsai és karbantartói aranyos, piros szívecskés felirattal fognak majd üzenni a hiányzó diákoknak. Mint most a nyíracsádi Szent Piroska Görögkatolikus Általános Iskolában, ahol természetesen nem a szokásos hiányzásokról van szó, hanem az iskolabezárás miatt egymással csak videócseten érintkező diákokról és tanárokról.

  • sixx

    Moss kezet! - ez a mantra most akár életet is menthet, de kézenfekvősége mellett sem tekinthető triviálisnak, azaz nem mindenki mos kezet. Ezért kell rájuk szólni, de nem lehet minden mosdóba tisztifőorvosnőt telepíteni, így maradnak a hagyományosabb módszerek, mint például a vicces YouTube videó, amin egy Jim Meskimen nevű humorista 17 színész bőrébe bújva mondja el saját versét a kézmosásról. Hú, ez borzasztóan hangzik, pedig nem az, sőt:

     Maga a vers:

    There’s much that we don’t understand

    And much our new lifestyle demands,

    One does the very best one can,

    The least of which is– washing hands.

    In driving rain or scorching sands

    Thru quarantines and travel bans,

    Though filthiness does have its fans,

    The best of us still wash their hands.

    It’s done in every far-flung land,

    From Texas to Turkmenistan,

    wherever flu germs threaten Man.

    (All science teachers wash their hands.)

    If you play keyboard in a band,

    before you touch that Steinway grand

     And earn yourself a reprimand,

    wear gloves, or, you know, wash your hands.

    Go out and stroll along the strand,

    salute and hail your fellow man;

     we’re all enduring changes of plans

    so, make it SOAP.  And wash those hands.

    Until our leaders countermand

    orders to stay inside and crammed,

     We’ll demonstrate we can withstand

    their mandates, while they all grandstand.

    Would it were stopped ‘fore it began…

    Alas, not so. Please wash your hands

     Let’s not go straight to Crazy-land,

    give common sense the upper hand!

    Seek ways to help your fellow man,

    let “calm” describe your personal brand.

     And widen your attention span!

    Let media talking heads be damned!

    We’ll muddle through as best we can, 

    but, just the same… wash your damn hands.

    Zene

    testament

    A leginkább képregényeiről ismert Gróf Balázs már majdnem 20 éve készítette el az első animációs videóklipjét, és bő tíz éve kezdett el gyakrabban kimozdulni erre a terepre, az elmúlt években pedig már rendszeresen kérik fel klipkészítésre a világ metálegyüttesei. Ha van értelme eszerint méricskélni, akkor a legfrissebb megjelenése eddig a csúcs: a csaknem harminc éve létező, mára már legendás, kaliforniai Testament nevű thrash metál együttes most megjelent új lemezéhez készített klipet, amit az első pár órában máris 80 ezren néztek meg. Mindezt a világ legfontosabb metálkiadója, a Nuclear Blast égisze alatt.

    Chuck Billy, a frontemben azt mondta róla a sajtóanyagban, hogy annyira el voltak foglalva a turnézással, hogy nem volt idejük összehozni egy klipforgatást, úgyhogy úgy gondolták, kipróbálnak valami mást, és a végeredmény szerinte is nagyszerű lett. A Children of the Next Level című szám és a klip is a Mennyország Kapuja szektáról szól, amelynek UFO-hívői tagjai végül tömeges öngyilkosságot követtek el.

    Gróf Balázs összes korábbi videóklipje Blind Myselftől Magashegyi Undergroundon át az Obituaryig és a Powerfloig bezárólag itt nézhető meg.