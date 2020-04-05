Moss kezet! - ez a mantra most akár életet is menthet, de kézenfekvősége mellett sem tekinthető triviálisnak, azaz nem mindenki mos kezet. Ezért kell rájuk szólni, de nem lehet minden mosdóba tisztifőorvosnőt telepíteni, így maradnak a hagyományosabb módszerek, mint például a vicces YouTube videó, amin egy Jim Meskimen nevű humorista 17 színész bőrébe bújva mondja el saját versét a kézmosásról. Hú, ez borzasztóan hangzik, pedig nem az, sőt:

Maga a vers:

There’s much that we don’t understand

And much our new lifestyle demands,

One does the very best one can,

The least of which is– washing hands.

In driving rain or scorching sands

Thru quarantines and travel bans,

Though filthiness does have its fans,

The best of us still wash their hands.

It’s done in every far-flung land,

From Texas to Turkmenistan,

wherever flu germs threaten Man.

(All science teachers wash their hands.)

If you play keyboard in a band,

before you touch that Steinway grand

And earn yourself a reprimand,

wear gloves, or, you know, wash your hands.

Go out and stroll along the strand,

salute and hail your fellow man;

we’re all enduring changes of plans

so, make it SOAP. And wash those hands.

Until our leaders countermand

orders to stay inside and crammed,

We’ll demonstrate we can withstand

their mandates, while they all grandstand.

Would it were stopped ‘fore it began…

Alas, not so. Please wash your hands

Let’s not go straight to Crazy-land,

give common sense the upper hand!

Seek ways to help your fellow man,

let “calm” describe your personal brand.

And widen your attention span!

Let media talking heads be damned!

We’ll muddle through as best we can,

but, just the same… wash your damn hands.