    Újabb videó tiszteleg az egészségügyben dolgozók és a úgy amúgy az országot még működtető ismeretlen hősök előtt, ami jó, szóval az ötletért le a kalappal a nótát író/előadó noÁr művésznéven futó Molnár Áron színművész előtt, de jobban jártunk volna, ha valaki rászól, amikor az ilyen sorokat papírra vetette:

    Egy hősnek nem több a bére, mint amit maga kicsikart,

    Mégis egy hős támaszt egy erőtlen, kicsi kart. 

    Több száz, egymástól biztonságos távolságra elhelyezkedő és védő maszkot viselő  dél-koreai vett részt az Ansan Urban Corp. válallat álláspályázatának írásbeli vizsgáján április 4-én, írja a Yonhap hírügynökség.

    Ez önmagában még nem túl érdekes, de az, hogy minderre a 35 ezres anszani Va Stadion gyepszőnyegén került sor, már közel sem olyan hétköznapi. A cég a koronavírus-járvány miatt választotta a szabadtéri helyszínt a vizsgához, a pályán száznál is több asztalt állítottak fel katonás rendben. Azonban a fotó tanúsága szerint az egyik jelentkező kicsit megtörte a fegyelmet, és az asztalát kilencven fokkal elforgatta.

    A koronavírus-világjárványról a legtöbbeknek valószínűleg nem a megható és szép pillanatok jutnak eszébe, de azért néha ilyenekre is sor kerül. Azt például korábban biztosan kevesen gondolták volna, hogy egy iskola tanárai, irodai dolgozói, takarítói, szakácsai és karbantartói aranyos, piros szívecskés felirattal fognak majd üzenni a hiányzó diákoknak. Mint most a nyíracsádi Szent Piroska Görögkatolikus Általános Iskolában, ahol természetesen nem a szokásos hiányzásokról van szó, hanem az iskolabezárás miatt egymással csak videócseten érintkező diákokról és tanárokról.

    Moss kezet! - ez a mantra most akár életet is menthet, de kézenfekvősége mellett sem tekinthető triviálisnak, azaz nem mindenki mos kezet. Ezért kell rájuk szólni, de nem lehet minden mosdóba tisztifőorvosnőt telepíteni, így maradnak a hagyományosabb módszerek, mint például a vicces YouTube videó, amin egy Jim Meskimen nevű humorista 17 színész bőrébe bújva mondja el saját versét a kézmosásról. Hú, ez borzasztóan hangzik, pedig nem az, sőt:

     Maga a vers:

    There’s much that we don’t understand

    And much our new lifestyle demands,

    One does the very best one can,

    The least of which is– washing hands.

    In driving rain or scorching sands

    Thru quarantines and travel bans,

    Though filthiness does have its fans,

    The best of us still wash their hands.

    It’s done in every far-flung land,

    From Texas to Turkmenistan,

    wherever flu germs threaten Man.

    (All science teachers wash their hands.)

    If you play keyboard in a band,

    before you touch that Steinway grand

     And earn yourself a reprimand,

    wear gloves, or, you know, wash your hands.

    Go out and stroll along the strand,

    salute and hail your fellow man;

     we’re all enduring changes of plans

    so, make it SOAP.  And wash those hands.

    Until our leaders countermand

    orders to stay inside and crammed,

     We’ll demonstrate we can withstand

    their mandates, while they all grandstand.

    Would it were stopped ‘fore it began…

    Alas, not so. Please wash your hands

     Let’s not go straight to Crazy-land,

    give common sense the upper hand!

    Seek ways to help your fellow man,

    let “calm” describe your personal brand.

     And widen your attention span!

    Let media talking heads be damned!

    We’ll muddle through as best we can, 

    but, just the same… wash your damn hands.