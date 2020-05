View this post on Instagram

I am so overcome with joy to share that I have officially graduated from NYU!! 💜 I first enrolled in undergrad in ’99, then took a leave of absence to start working as an actor, so this has been 21 years in the making! It’s been a long dream of mine to complete my formal education and though all of us NYU grads couldn’t wear glorious purple robes together today, I want to say thank you to everyone who supported and encouraged all of us graduates every step of the way. To the class of 2020, WE MADE IT 🎉🎓 There’s a special letter to the class of 2020 and my fellow Nine Muses Lab graduates in my bio! #NYU2020