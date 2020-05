I present to you: The Nasty Patty from SpongeBob made by fellow #cosplayer @Pineapple_Props



This thing looks repulsively delicious! 🤢



What do you think? @BingingWBabish @SpongeBob@Nickelodeon#food #spongebob #foodchallenge #gaming #food #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/iES6LhKIqr