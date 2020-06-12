Ezzel a fotóval 120 000 dollárt nyertek, azaz megközelítőleg 36 millió forintot
Vasárnap hirdették ki a HIPA fotópályázat nyerteseit, a témája ebben az évben a víz volt. A verseny nagydíját ez a kép nyerte el, amin egy anyabálna látható kéthetes kicsinyével:
Well it’s been 24 hours since the announcement and I am completely over the moon. Firstly I would like to thank His Highness Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the HIPA team and the Judges. I am definitely needing time to soak this all in. To be acknowledged and awarded with such a prestigious award is such an honour. To be able to open a narrative and to communicate visually through my photo is affirmation to me that dreams can come true. Congratulations to all the Winners for the Ninth Season of WATER. There are many to thank who have supported me along this journey so far. HUGE HUGE LOVE and THANKS to the OCEAN and her wonderful whales and animals. 💙🐋 HUGE HUGE gratitude goes to all my family ❤️. HUGE HUGE thanks goes to the amazing all my photography influences. HUGE HUGE thanks to our whale watch operator and his team of skippers and guides. HUGE HUGE praise for my friends who inspire and motivate me on a regular basis. And finally HUGE HUGE gratitude to all of you for your fellowship, for helping me be true, for helping me prioritize, for your unconditional appreciation even though we haven’t met. That is to me priceless being genuinely generous with your thoughts. Thank you Everyone. 🙌🏽💙🐋 #hipaae #grandprizewinner2020 #Water #ninthseasonhipaae #hipaninthseason #hipa_ae #water #hipa_ae2020
Jasmine Carey a kép elkészültéről a Bored Pandának azt nyilatkozta, hogy a felhőknek köszönhetően lett ilyen lágy a fény a vízben.
Közel kerülni a bálnákhoz életed vadvilági élménye. Amikor egy busz méretű állat felismeri a létezésed és valóban érdeklődik irántad, az semmi máshoz nem fogható.
- fűzte hozzá élményeit a fotó elkészültéhez Carey.
A fődíjért 120 000 dollár ütötte a markát az ausztrál fotósnak.
