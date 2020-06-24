Múlandó karantén festmények, amiket a koronavírus-járvány inspirált
Marta Grossi 2020. március 8-án karanténban találta magát Milánóban. Kreatív igazgatóként és művészként definiálja magát a saját oldalán. Azért, hogy az egyedüllétet és a bezártságot fel tudja dolgozni, mentálisan és fizikailag egészséges maradjon, egy új terápiát talált ki magának. Mint mindenki, ő is sokat mosott kezet, így adta magát a gondolat, hogy ezt a sűrűn látogatott, ám nem túl impulzív környezetet megtöltse élettel.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
🧼🚰 -Wash your hands and keep creative series- . Learning to let go . . “Now more than ever we need to stay positive and to find beauty even in the unexpected places.” . Full project on my website: . https://www.martagrossi.com/#/wash-your-hands-and-keep-creative/ . Images from @martabunny painted with watercolours @dalerrowney1783 #illustration #love #coronavirus #watercolorpainting #kawaii #wash #watercolourart #flowersofinstagram #watercolours #covid #covid19 #quarantineartclub #quarantineart #sinkart #temporary #quarantineartproject #martagrossi #colours #creative #life #positive #paint #art #design #watercolorpainting #watercolor #canvas #transformation #24hours
Elővette tehát a vízfestéket, és különböző természetközeli festményt készített a csapba. Aztán hagyta, hogy 24 óra múlva eltűnjenek ezek az alkotások a víz által. Ebből vett fel apró videórészleteket, majd képeinek pusztulását visszafelé játszva tette fel az Instagramra.
Az üzenet, amit ezzel meg akar osztani, nem más, minthogy ugyanazokat a dolgokat lehet más szemmel nézni. Erősnek lenni, és értékelni a nagyszerű dolgokat.
Plusz, ne felejts el kezet mosni!
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
🧼🚰 -Wash your hands and keep creative series- I missed this, so I have something for you again . On March 8th,2020 - I found myself quarantined in Milan, where I previously came for a temporary time and working projects. Now I am locked here alone - in a home that is not mine - and unable to come back to my family. Working as creative director and artist is pushing me to use my creativity to stay mentally and physically healthy. A form of therapy and the best way I have to cope with anxiety and the global pandemic that is affecting our world. Now more than ever we need to stay positive and to find beauty even in the unexpected places. Few weeks ago I thought about the perception of things, about how many times we are reminded to wash our hands since we met the corona virus. The sinks of all the world are now becoming silent companions, we look out every day - and under this tragic circumstances - a simple piece of furniture is changing in front of our eyes. Since we are all locked inside, I use my imagination to see spring, flowers, nature and organic elements popping out of and surround my quarantine. The sink of this apartment is now my temporary canvas, at first it started as a necessity because I finished all of my drawing papers. Every day I paint with watercolors a new subject and after 24 hours I let the water destroy the art piece, and that reminds me that life is beautiful even in the ugly, scary and the unknown. I use my iPhone to record some short videos, and then I play them reverse to see how the effect of the water is affecting the colors. This is the message I want to give and share: to see the same things with different eyes. To be strong and to appreciate simple little things. I am with you, we are all in this together. Creativity will never stop. Love, Marta Creativity will never stop Images from @martabunny painted with watercolours #illustration #love #coronavirus #watercolorpainting #kawaii #kawaii #watercolourart #flowersofinstagram #watercolours #covid #covid19 #quarantineartclub #quarantineart #artofinstagram #nature #flowers #washyourhands #sink #artwork #painting #watercolour_daily #asia #saatchitakeover #magnolia
Rovataink a Facebookon