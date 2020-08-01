Archív fekete-fehér fotók színesben
Mads Madsen nem most kezdte a felnőtt színezést, azaz a régi fekete-fehér fotók kifestését. A Bored Panda nemrég hozott le a munkáiról egy válogatást, de maga a művész egy "hogyan készült" videót is publikált korábban. Ha valaki kedvet érezne hozzá, ez alapján bármikor nekiveselkedhet az archív fotók színesítésének:
Pár példa az alkotótól, hogy mit sikerült kihoznia a régi képekből:
Merry Christmas to all of you out there, and a happy new year! Christmas truce of 1914 during the first World War, where German and British soldiers laid down their arms, and climbed out in to no man's land for an unofficial ceasefire during Christmas. Supposedly over 100,000 soldiers participated, gifts were exchanged, British soldiers cut the hair of German soldiers, officers swapped buttons and coats, privates exchanged candy - and the next day, the fighting resumed, and the carnage continued. it's worth noting that not all parts of the front celebrated this truce, some parts of the frontline only had small agreements of a minor ceasefire to recover bodies, while others sang songs from within their trenches.
