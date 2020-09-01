Enyhe sokkot kaphatott az a férfi, aki egy nehéz munkanap után arra ért haza, hogy két tekintélyes méretű kígyó betörte a Queensland-i háza mennyezetét, és nyugodtan tekeregnek a romok között.

David Tate-tel pontosan ez történt: hétfőn talált egy kígyót a hálószobájában, és egyet a nappalijában. Az esetről azt mondta, hogy korábban is látta, hogy kígyók sütkéreznek a háztetőn.

Ausztráliában egyébként most kezdődik a kígyószezon, ilyenkor van a párzási időszak is, ráadásul ahogy ahogy melegszik az idő, egyre aktívabbá is válnak.



Forrás: BBC