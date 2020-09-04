Így néz ki a NASA legújabb rakétájának a tesztje
A NASA az Instagram oldalán mutatja be, hogy néz ki, ha begyújtja azt a rakétáját, amely az első nőt fogja elindítani a Holdra.
🔥 FIRE 🔥 What you're looking at is a rocket booster test for our Space Launch System (SLS) rocket that will power the first Artemis missions to the Moon! SLS's two boosters are the largest, most powerful boosters ever built for flight. For a little over two minutes — the same amount of time that the boosters power the SLS rocket during liftoff and flight for each Artemis mission — the five-segment flight support booster fired in the Utah desert, producing more than 3 million pounds of thrust. Together with @NorthropGrumman, we will use data from this test to evaluate the motor's performance using potential new materials and processes that can be incorporated into future boosters. Credit: NASA #Rocket #Artemis #NASA #SLS #TurnItUp
