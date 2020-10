Tianjin Teda won the CSL relegation battle with only 1 win in 16 matches. In the regular season they tied 3 games and lost other 11. In the 1st leg of the relegation playoff 1st round they beat Shenzhen FC 2:0. Through Felix Bastians' equalizer in the 2nd leg, they are safe now. pic.twitter.com/1ukeKj6i7A