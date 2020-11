From Tankman to Cheerman



This new drawing is dedicated to @wangdan1989 and many disgraceful Chinese dissidents who choose to ignore and betray universal human rights to become conspiracy spreading Trumpists.



送给骄傲男孩王丹的作品,恭喜他坦克人蜕变成坦克啦啦队长。 pic.twitter.com/5Pb8FifYKm