Hey uncle @danawhite and @ufc please make it happen, let me eat this chicken @TheNotoriousMMA Im hungry, I’ll smash him with my mountain spirit. My brother @TeamKhabib smashed him and all his team, now is my time to rise!👊🏽 #HasbullaTime #CantDeleteMyTweetsConor pic.twitter.com/VdISS3U1Qm