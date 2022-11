🇪🇸 Rayo Vallecano this season:



🤝 Barça 0-0 Rayo

✅ Rayo 2-1 Valencia

🤝 Atleti 1-1 Rayo

✅ Sevilla 0-1 Rayo

✅ Rayo 3-2 Madrid



The first undefeated team against these five clubs in the first round of La Liga since Ernesto Valverde's Espanyol did it 15 years ago. 👏