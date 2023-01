Dave Bautista confirms ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY 3’ will be his final MCU movie.



“I’m so grateful for Drax. I love him... I just don’t know if I want Draw to be my legacy - it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”



(Source: https://t.co/kRLsLXVb9s) pic.twitter.com/wLljEXeK5M