Joaquin Phoenix saját maga elől menekül a Joker 2 első lesifotóin
Javában forog Los Angelesben a Joker 2. része, amiben Joaquin Phoenix és Lady Gaga alakítják a főszereplőket.
A Joker: Folie à Deux első lesifotói pedig nagyon érdekesnek bizonyulnak, ugyanis azt láthatjuk rajtuk, ahogy Arthur Fleck elmosódott sminkben menekül, látszólag saját maga elől.
Joaquin Phoenix filming a scene for ‘JOKER: FOLIE À DEUX’ in LA. 👀 pic.twitter.com/b5pj2nLXh0— Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) March 5, 2023
A történetről egyelőre nem lehet tudni semmit, de az első pletykák szerint Todd Philips filmje musicalbetétdalokkal is operálni fog.
New look at Joaquin Phoenix on the set of Joker: Folie à Deux 👀 pic.twitter.com/sT4sEZVvak— The Cinegogue (@TheCinegogue) March 5, 2023