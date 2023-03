𝐓𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲:

Kim Kardashian is at the Emirates and Arsenal are eliminated from the Europa League.



𝐓𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲:

Kim Kardashian is at the Parc des Princes and PSG lose 2-0 to Rennes.



Kardashian curse 🫠