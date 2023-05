🔥🐉 Exciting news! Live-action #HowToTrainYourDragon found its leads!



Mason Thames, known for The Black Phone, and Nico Parker, from The Last of Us, will star as Hiccup and Astrid. Directed by Dean DeBlois, the film releases on March 14, 2025. Shoot begins this summer! 🎬🌟 pic.twitter.com/wfJEvOX9Ua