𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐝𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐤 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐍𝐋

A surprise appearance by Pete Davidson on this past weekend's episode of SNL saw him debut a new tattoo-less look. The comedian sported a short sleeve t-shirt during the musical number featuring host… pic.twitter.com/3JB3DMOZuc