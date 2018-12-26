53 nap alatt átgyalogolt az Antarktiszon egy férfi

Colin O'Brady 33 éves, profi amerikai triatlonos, és nem mellesleg az első ember, aki egyedül, bármiféle segítség nélkül átszelte az Antarktiszt. A férfi november 3-án vágott neki az útnak, lábán sífutólécekkel.

„170 kilót hurcolok naponta 12-13 órán át a világ leghidegebb, legkeményebb helyén.”

Ezt a célba érése előtt mondta a BBC-nek a sportoló. O'Bradyval együtt elindult a 49 éves Louis Rudd is, de ő még nem ért célba. A majdnem 1500 kilométeres úton két évvel ezelőtt egy brit exkatona is elindult, de ő útközben életét vesztette.

O'Brady az életét szerencsére nem, de jó pár kilót elvesztett magából. A BBC-nek adott interjújában elárulta, hogy nem mer végignézni a saját meztelen testén, annyira ijesztően lefogyott. A karórája konkrétan lecsúszik a csuklójáról. De hiába minden kín, remek marketingérzékkel arra mindig maradt ereje, hogy fotókat készítsen az útján, napi egy posztban dokumentálta az Instagram-oldalán az útját.

O'Brady 2008-ban súlyos égési sérüléseket szenvedett egy thaiföldi nyaralás során. Akkor az orvosok abban is kételkedtek, hogy rendesen járni is tud majd. Utána kezdett triatlonozni, megmászta az összes kontinens legmagasabb hegyét, és később a legmagasabb hegycsúcsokat az egyes amerikai államokban. Most meg az első emberként átszelte az Antarktiszt.