53 nap alatt átgyalogolt az Antarktiszon egy férfi
Colin O'Brady 33 éves, profi amerikai triatlonos, és nem mellesleg az első ember, aki egyedül, bármiféle segítség nélkül átszelte az Antarktiszt. A férfi november 3-án vágott neki az útnak, lábán sífutólécekkel.
„170 kilót hurcolok naponta 12-13 órán át a világ leghidegebb, legkeményebb helyén.”
Ezt a célba érése előtt mondta a BBC-nek a sportoló. O'Bradyval együtt elindult a 49 éves Louis Rudd is, de ő még nem ért célba. A majdnem 1500 kilométeres úton két évvel ezelőtt egy brit exkatona is elindult, de ő útközben életét vesztette.
O'Brady az életét szerencsére nem, de jó pár kilót elvesztett magából. A BBC-nek adott interjújában elárulta, hogy nem mer végignézni a saját meztelen testén, annyira ijesztően lefogyott. A karórája konkrétan lecsúszik a csuklójáról. De hiába minden kín, remek marketingérzékkel arra mindig maradt ereje, hogy fotókat készítsen az útján, napi egy posztban dokumentálta az Instagram-oldalán az útját.
A bejegyzés megtekintése az Instagramon
Day 20: GRATITUDE. Happy Thanksgiving everyone. No special meal for me, just another day pulling my sled and warming myself up eating ramen noodles in a whiteout halfway through the day. But I can feel all of the warmth and love vibrating in the air. In my family we have a tradition of beginning the Thanksgiving meal by going around the table and saying what we are grateful and thankful for. This Thanksgiving I have three things top of mind in ascending order from small to big. 1) Clean socks! I haven’t not changed a single article of clothing since I began. I didn’t even bring an extra pair of underwear to save weight. However I do have a pair of clean socks, and I treated myself to them for the holiday. 2) I am thankful for my health. It’s a huge blessing to have the opportunity to be able to give an expedition like this a shot. I’m thankful that so far my body is holding up. 3) Jenna B! I am so deeply grateful for the love of my life @jennabesaw. They say there is a “strong woman behind every successful man.” I say that phrase is nonsense. Jenna is beside me and more often than not in front of me leading the way. She has watched me fail and struggle so many times and been there to keep picking me up and pushing me forward. She calms me when I am afraid and always knows how to get me right back on track. On top of all that, she is a badass business woman. A project like this has so many moving parts behind the scenes. I’ve got it easy. I just have to walk in a straight line everyday. She juggles all of the balls with so much grace. I love you. Let’s raise a glass this Thanksgiving to all of the Jenna Bs of the world; strong successful women who make the world such a better place. #TheImpossibleFirst #BePossible
O'Brady 2008-ban súlyos égési sérüléseket szenvedett egy thaiföldi nyaralás során. Akkor az orvosok abban is kételkedtek, hogy rendesen járni is tud majd. Utána kezdett triatlonozni, megmászta az összes kontinens legmagasabb hegyét, és később a legmagasabb hegycsúcsokat az egyes amerikai államokban. Most meg az első emberként átszelte az Antarktiszt.
- Budapest, XIII. kerület Csata utca 30.
-
- Alapterület 89 m2 Szobák 1+4 db Vételár 57,3 M Ft
- Budapest, VIII. kerület Magdolna utca 35.
-
- Alapterület 49 m2 Szobák 2 db Vételár 32 M Ft
Rovataink a Facebookon