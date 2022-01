A kígyó odamart: Peter Wright nyerte a darts-vb-t!

𝗦𝗡𝗔𝗞𝗘𝗕𝗜𝗧𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗟𝗗 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗢𝗡𝗖𝗘 𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘! 🐍



Unplayable.



Peter Wright defeats Michael Smith 7-5 to secure his second World Championship title in a thrilling final and what a moment this is for Peter and his family 👏



𝙏𝙬𝙤-𝙩𝙞𝙢𝙚. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/cQwdzCuGsc