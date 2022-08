Megverték a Bolt-utódot, Izrael berúgta az ajtót

What a race 🤯



Blessing Akawasi Afrifah 🇮🇱 surprises @LetsileTebogo2 🇧🇼 in a championship record time of 19.96 and strikes 200m gold for six thousandths of a second!



First 200m race in history in which two U20 athletes break 20 seconds.#WorldAthleticsU20 pic.twitter.com/npPKhjkTGB