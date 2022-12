Újabb magyar tehetséget szúrt ki a Torino

Péter Baráth is close to Torino! 🐂



According to @TuttoMercatoWeb Debrecen will earn around 2M€ + percentage on the future sale.



His stats for Debrecen in the OTP Bank Liga this season:



☑️13 games

⚽️2 goals

🅰️3 assists



Great talent, humble boy. pic.twitter.com/Dru1iuAxtH