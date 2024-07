Oxigénpalack nélkül, rekord idő alatt mászta meg a K2-t egy francia hegymászó

Benjamin Védrines breaks the K2 (8611 m, Pakistan) ascent record (FKT - Fastest Known Time), reaching the summit without oxygen!

Не gave us a diabolically precise time: 10h 59mn 59s

The previous record set by Benoit Chamoux, who reached K2 in 23h. in 1986https://t.co/Wq44CE0RWH pic.twitter.com/38RSwzGwlE