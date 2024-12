Drámából ezúttal sem volt hiány, újabb játékos jelentkezett be a világbajnoki címre

DE GRAAF SEES OFF NEBRIDA 💪🇸🇪



Seven perfect darts as Jeffrey De Graaf seals victory with a ten darter, beating Paolo Nebrida 4-1.



He's into the Fourth Round for the first time, and will face Michael van Gerwen!



