Itt a dartsvilágbajnokság legnagyobb meglepetése, búcsúzott a címvédő

PETER WRIGHT DETHRONES LUKE HUMPHRIES 🤯



An incredible performance from Peter Wright as he beats the now former World Champion Luke Humphries 4-1.



Simply breathtaking from Wright, averaging nearly 101 and 70% on the doubles.



