Eufóriában az egész világ: az asszony olimpiát, a férj paralimpiát nyert!

💬“Tara has taught me a lot about self-affirmation. Before the @Olympics, she was writing in her journal, ‘I will be the Olympic champ’ ‘I am strong, I am fast’. I have had my journal here and I wrote today, ‘I will be the Paralympic champion’. And now I am."



-@hunterwoodhall 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/u7rgrle5U6