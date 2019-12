Egy pofon sem csattant, mégis kirepült a ringből a nehézsúlyú bunyós

This morning in Cape Town, South Africa, heavyweight Ruann Visser (18-2, 17 KO’s) was set to face Tian Fick (8-0, 5 KO’s) for the SA heavyweight title. Visser was injured when the ropes gave way and he fell out of the ring - canceling the bout. Thanks to @thomask892 pic.twitter.com/IGEfCObvFX