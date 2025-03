Rejtély övezi egy fiatal sportoló halálát, válaszokat akar a gyászoló család

We’re investigating the unexplained death of Jack Ayres, 22, for the coroner & for his grieving family.

Jack was found in countryside nr Sharpham Drove, #Street #Somerset, early on Mon 3 March.

Call 101 if you have info or footage, ref 5225055350.

https://t.co/NkvzHc8pJD