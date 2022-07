An incredible act of sportsmanship ❤️️



After @TamauPogi crashes on the final descent of Stage 18, Jonas Vingegaard waits for his rival to catch up and the duo exchange a handshake before the final summit finish of the 2022 Tour de France 🤝

