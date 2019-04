Hazard in the Premier League 18/19:



Most goal contributions (26)

Most assists (12)

Most dribbles (101)

Most chances created from open play (65)

2nd most big chances created (15)

Most MOTMs (12)

Most points won (20)



This is whilst playing in the worst team in the top 6. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/TevH1Z76iu