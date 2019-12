Nem véletlenül szavazott a Liverpool-csatárra Messi

🔊 "Leo, you voted for Sadio Mané as the best player in FIFA The Best. Why?



Messi: "There was a lot of great players this year, but I chose Mané because he is a player I really enjoy watching, he had a great year with Liverpool." 🤩



@TeamMessi @10SadioMane