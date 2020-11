Jay-Z cége bevásárolta magát a Premier League-be

𝑷𝒂𝒗𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒕𝒉𝒆 𝑾𝒂𝒚 🎨 This mural by @akse_p19 features club legends Albert Johanneson & Lucas Radebe, with current homegrown player @kalvinphillips at the heart of the wall. @RocNation #LUFCxROC pic.twitter.com/QaxdapqGHW