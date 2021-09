Lionel Messi megdöntötte Pelé rekordját; Neymar kiakadt

7⃣9⃣ Lionel Messi 🇦🇷

7⃣7⃣ Pele 🇧🇷

6⃣9⃣ Neymar 🇧🇷



⚽️⚽️⚽️ A treble against Bolivia has seen Lionel Messi become South America's highest men's international goalscorer



🔢 We pay tribute to the @Argentina maestro with quotes, stats, trivia and highlights



👉 https://t.co/tAOu3znjaS pic.twitter.com/9bksfbqRXB