Mbappé, Messi és a németek tettek eddig legtöbbet a szórakozásunkért

𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝 𝐂𝐮𝐩 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐: Attacking Sequence Involvements



Ahead of the quarter-finals later this week, here are the leaders at the 2022 #FIFAWorldCup so far... pic.twitter.com/C1v2dYq4rb