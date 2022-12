How Luka Modric ranks among midfielders in the #FIFAWorldCup:



Most progressive passes

Most passes into the penalty area

Most tackles won in the mid 1/3

2nd most ball recoveries

2nd most interceptions

2nd most passes into the final 1/3

2nd most tkl+int

3rd most fouls drawn



