A világ legdrágább ügyvédjével mászna ki a Manchester City a pénzügyi botrányból

🚨 Manchester City are set to hire Lord Pannick KC, one of Boris Johnson's Partygate lawyers, to help defend the club against the Premier League.



He typically charges £5,000-a-hour but could charge City £80,000-a-day or £400,000-a-week if it goes to trial.



(Source: @SunSport) pic.twitter.com/1GXzyYiVoI