Nürnberg's Niklas-Wilson Sommer, also a popular influencer/streamer, posted a photo on IG a few days ago posing with a Bayern shirt



Nürnberg Ultras vented their anger yesterday with banners reading: 'Club pride instead of hipster posing. Niklas Wilson, you're sh*t, like FCB' and… pic.twitter.com/ocl6ZlEJhU