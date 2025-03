🗣️A protest against Glazer and the clubs deliberate assault on fan culture.



This is a rallying call to the banners (Tollgate 3pm 9th March).



Bring the heat. Bring the noise. Bring the passion.



📍Tollgate

⏱️3pm

🚶‍♂️We march at 3:15pm (form behind the large banner)

🚏Start… pic.twitter.com/zc6SyOXEpN