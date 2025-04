Ovecskin megállíthatatlan, újabb két góljával beállította Gretzky bámulatos rekordját

OVECHKIN AGAIN! GOAL 894!!! 😱



HE'S TIED THE ALL-TIME GOALS RECORD! #Gr8Chase



🇺🇸: @NHLNetwork

🇨🇦: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/4KjbdjVctF pic.twitter.com/JZ3OZKTfGn