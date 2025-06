🚨 MANAGER ALERT 🚨



Paul Simonis becomes the new VfL head coach! 🫡⚽️



The Dutchman arrives from Go Ahead Eagles and has signed a contract until June 30th, 2027.



Welcome to Wolfsburg Paul! 💚🐺 #VfLWolfsburg 🟢⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Bwcg3wF5iT