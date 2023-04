𝟭𝟬𝟬 𝘋𝘶𝘯𝘬𝘴 & 𝟮𝟬𝟬 𝘛𝘩𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘴



The Finnisher becomes the 𝗳𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗡𝗕𝗔 𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿 𝗶𝗻 𝗵𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗿𝘆 to achieve both in a single season. #TakeNote | @MarkkanenLauri pic.twitter.com/8Y8XV29rAr