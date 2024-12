Ezt még senki sem csinálta meg a világ legszínvonalasabb kosárlabda-bajnokságában

Victor Wembanyama becomes the 6th player in NBA history to record 30+ points and 10+ blocks in a game, joining:



Hakeem Olajuwon - 5x

David Robinson - 3x

Artis Gilmore - 1x

Dwight Howard - 1x

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar - 1x https://t.co/v9byXJo9xq pic.twitter.com/qcXu6W6CzD