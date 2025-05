Ezt a tökéletes gyilkológépet lehetetlen legyőzni, ezúttal sem sikerült

🏆 THURSDAY'S FINAL SCORES 🏆



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scores 38 as the @okcthunder take a 2-0 lead in the West Finals!



Jalen Williams: 26 PTS, 10 REB, 5 AST

Chet Holmgren: 22 PTS, 4 REB

Anthony Edwards: 32 PTS, 9 REB, 6 AST



Game 3: Saturday, 5/24 at 8:30pm/et on ABC pic.twitter.com/t2MfLhR5cr