A sivatagban töltötte az éjszakát Jenson Button
A 2009-ben Forma-1-es világbajnok Jenson Button elindult a Baja1000 elnevezésű mexikói ralin, és olyan élményekkel gazdagodott, amilyenekre aligha számított.
A 235 mérföldnél ugyanis egy csattanást hallott, mint később kiderült, eltörött a differenciálmű. Addig eléggé lendületesen haladtak, elégedett is volt a tempóval.
Eldugott helyen lett problémájuk, így segítségre nem igazán számíthattak, végül 17 órát töltött navigátorával, Merry Maddennel a szabad ég alatt a sivatagban. Addig folyamatosan ügyeltek arra, hogy a tábortűz ne aludjon ki, miközben energiaszeleteket ettek.
We come away from the Baja1000 with a story to tell, not the one we wanted but a great Baja story all the same. Started well, past 5 moving trucks and then another 7-8 broken or crashed, found a really good rythym of looking after the truck when needed and hammering the fast flowing sections. At mile235 @terry_madden my co driver and I heard a really loud clatter and lost drive, we had broken the differential, strange as all temps were good and we looked after the truck but hey this happens, the problem was we had found the most remote place to breakdown which meant we spent the whole night and a total of 17hrs under the stars, the only people we saw were other racers asking us to wipe their dirty light bars clean *fuelled by energy bars and a fire that needed constant help as all we could find was twigs Terry and I could just enjoy the moment of peacefulness by telling stories which always ended with “its Baja”. A life experience but not the one I expected but I’ll take it. . Big thanks to all our sponsors as without them the Baja1000 would not have been possible #skysportsf1 #mobil1 #esso #foxshocks #alpinestars #kchilites #dare2b #bfgoodrich #methodracewheels #dukeanddexter . Lastly big thanks to our small but awesome crew @chris_buncombe @mazfaw @terry_madden @dudeabiding Javiers and @marty.fiolka
"Találtunk gallyakat, így tápláltuk a tüzet, élveztük a nyugalmat, amit csak néhány autó zaja tört meg. Akik megálltak, arra kértek, tisztítsuk meg a fényszórókat. Jó sztorikat meséltünk egymásnak. Jó kaland volt, nem ilyenre számítottam, de magammal viszem."
- így zárta mondandóját.
